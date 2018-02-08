0 Bruno Mars wants Outkast, T.I., more Atlanta artists at 2019 Super Bowl halftime show

The Super Bowl might be over, but Bruno Mars is already making plans for next year’s halftime show in Atlanta..

In a series of tweets posted Monday, the Grammy Award winner expressed interest in curating the performance for the 2019 game.

“Yo is it true that the next Super Bowl is in Atlanta?” he asked on Twitter. Once he received confirmation, he shared a few suggestions with the NFL.

“You have the opportunity to celebrate incredible Hip Hop Artist from Atlanta Next year,” he wrote. “Outkast. T.I. Gucci, Lil Jon, Jeezy, Jermaine Dupri just to name a few. It would be the best party TV has ever seen!”

. @NFL you have the opportunity to celebrate incredible Hip Hop Artist from Atlanta Next year. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 5, 2018

. @NFL Outkast. T.I Gucci, lil jon, Jeezy, Jermaine Dupri just to name a few. it would be the best party Tv has ever seen! — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 5, 2018

Mars joked that he wanted a billion dollars for his curating services, but emphasized that he did want the idea to happen.

Gucci Mane, Lil Jon and Jermaine Dupri were excited about the concept. They all retweeted Mars’ original post.

Fans seemed to agree with Mars too -- especially with the suggestion of Atlanta duo Outkast, which hasn’t performed together since 2014.

Some wanted to add to Mars’ list of Atlanta artists, with bids for hip-hop artists like Migos and Ludacris.

A few wanted to see Bruno take the stage again. He performed as the headliner in 2014 and as Coldplay’s guest alongside Beyonce in 2016.

The NFL hasn’t announced any artists for Super Bowl LIII yet. The featured musical act is usually revealed around October.

