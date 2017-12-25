  • Cam Newton hosts children's hospital patients at Panthers luxury box

    By: WSOCTV.com

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A Panthers win and a playoff berth weren't the only Christmas gifts for patients at Charlotte's Levine Children's Hospital.

    Panthers quarterback Cam Newton hosted his "Christmas with Cam Newton" event, put on by his foundation, as 14 patients were invited to Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America and got to watch the action from a luxury suite.

    The patients received gifts and hung out on the field with Newton after the game.

    "I just wanted a hug. It's really special. (Cam) is a really good person," one patient said.

     

