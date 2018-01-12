  • Car spins on highway, entire thing caught on dash cam

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    That took some creative driving.

    An unidentified driver apparently was trying to merge into the neighboring lane, but didn’t signal. There was a second car coming from behind, and the first car nearly hit the other one, Mashable reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The first driver tried to compensate and spun out, looking like a stunt car driver.

    Amazingly, the driver missed all of the other cars.

    The near-accident happened on Interstate 95 in Florida, Mashable reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories