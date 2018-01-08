Carol Burnett takes stage with Jennifer Aniston, brings Golden Globes audience to its feet

0

Carol Burnett’s mere presence on stage at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards brought the entire audience to its feet.

Burnett, 84, is a Hollywood legend whose career spans six decades. She is probably most known for “The Carol Burnett Show,” which began in 1967.

She walked onstage alongside Jennifer Aniston to introduce the nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

The comic legend couldn’t let her moment on stage pass without cracking a joke.

“On a night when so many people, all of their dreams will come true tonight, so has mine, because I get to present with my idol, the amazing Carol Burnett,” said Aniston.

“That is really, that’s so sweet,” said Burnett. “You know, I’m happy that you’re coming back to television, because ‘Will and Grace’ was one of my favorite shows.”

The audience erupted into laughter, and when Aniston tried to correct her, Burnett said, “I’m just kidding.”

Two legends on one stage. Carol Burnett and Jennifer Aniston introduce the nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ifzOwGdszF — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Before they even announced the winner, Aniston got to get back at Burnett by asking to tug Burnett’s ear, which Burnett called “kinky.”

“It was everything, everything, thank you,” Aniston said of the act.

“As I said, she’s kinky!” Burnett said.

