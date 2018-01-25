0 Casey Affleck withdraws from presenting at Oscars

Casey Affleck‬ is no longer slated to be a presenter at the Oscars March 4.

Dateline, citing unnamed sources, reported that the actor notified the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of his withdrawal from presenting the best actress award.

Affleck made the decision so his presence would not cause controversy and distract from the nominated actresses and their performances, according to Deadline.

Traditionally, the winner of best actor from the previous year presents the award for best actress at the current ceremony. The best actor award is presented by the previous year’s best actress winner. Affleck won best actor in 2017 for his role in “Manchester by the Sea.”

In 2010, producer Amanda White and cinematographer Magdalena Gorka sued Affleck, alleging that he sexually harassed them on the set of “I’m Still Here.” The suits never went to trial.

“The disputes between Flemmy Productions, LLC and Casey Affleck with Amanda White and Magdalena Gorka in connection with the film ‘I’m Still Here’ have been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties, and the lawsuits are being dismissed,” Affleck’s spokesman said in a statement at the time.

“We appreciate the decision to keep the focus on the show and on the great work of this year,” the academy said in a statement, according to People.

