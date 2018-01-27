Caught on camera: Uncovered raw meat transported in shopping carts to supermarket

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A California supermarket is facing backlash after a shopper captured a disturbing image.
Loretto Seto took the photo Thursday outside of 99 Ranch Market in San Jose. She was shocked to find slabs of uncovered raw meat being wheeled into the store in Costco shopping carts.
She posted the photo on Facebook to warn shoppers about the meat at 99 Ranch Market and the potentially contaminated Costco shopping carts. The image caught the attention of local health officials, who are now investigating the incident, The Modesto Bee reported.
A 99 Ranch Market representative replied to Seto on Facebook, saying that an internal investigation had been opened and the meat in question had been discarded. The representative said that the men in the photo were not supermarket employees, but workers from the supermarket’s meat vendor, Jim's Farm Meat Co. Inc. The workers have been fired, The Modesto Bee reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}