  • Chick-fil-A adds new Frosted Sunrise treat to menu for limited time

    By: Amanda C. Coyne, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATLANTA - Move over, frosted lemonade. There’s a new frozen treat at your local Chick-fil-A.

    The Frosted Sunrise is the newest addition to Chick-fil-A’s menu.

    The combination of orange juice and vanilla Ice cream was tested in Jacksonville, Florida, last fall and its success prompted the company to make it available at stores nationwide, according to a press release.

    The treat is made in the same style as the fast food restaurant’s frosted lemonade and frosted coffee treats, mixing the orange juice with the vanilla dairy dessert to create a beverage similar to a smoothie or a slushie.

    The item will be available at all Chick-fil-A locations through June 2.

     

