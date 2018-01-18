Children left in freezing car while mother talked to friends in mall, police say

INDIANAPOLIS - After getting calls about mothers leaving their kids in freezing temperatures, police are warning parents not to leave their children in their vehicles.
A mother left her two young children in a car as she spoke with friends for more than 45 minutes, according to WXIN.
Indianapolis Metropolitan police officer Stephen Jones found an 11-year-old girl clutching her 2-year-old brother inside a Toyota Corolla around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Castleton Square Mall. The outside temperature was 8 degrees at the time, according to WXIN.
The girl told Jones she had the keys to the car but had turned it off. Jones asked her to turn on the car.
Jones went into the mall and found the 29-year-old mother speaking with a group of her friends in front of a store. She was very apologetic.
Jones filed a report with the Department of Child Services and warned the woman to never leave her children alone again, according to WISH.
Hours earlier, police had also responded to a call that a woman left her son, 4, and daughter, 7, in a car in freezing temperatures for more than an hour, according to WISH.
