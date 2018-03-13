Chilis offering $3.13 Presidente Margaritas all day March 13

Chili’s Grill & Bar is celebrating its 43rd birthday by offering its Presidente Margarita for under $5.
The restaurant is offering the drink for $3.13 at participating locations for the first time, according to a Monday news release.
The Tex-Mex style chain was founded in Dallas, Texas, on March 13, 1975. Chili’s announced the news on its Twitter page March 9.
The offer lasts all day Tuesday at participating locations. Margarita fans can find out where to get the $3.13 drink at Chilis.com.
Thank you, Twitter, for all the #ChilisBirthday love so far. If you're celebrating out there with us today (or if your birthday is on 3/13, too), raise those glasses and tag #ChilisBirthday. We want to celebrate with you!— Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) March 13, 2018
