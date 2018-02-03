0 Chip and Joanna Gaines pay off ‘Fixer Upper' family mortgage

WACO, Texas - “Fixer Upper” fans have a special place in Chip and Joanna Gaines’ hearts and the Copp family’s story really touched the couple.

This week, fans of the hit HGTV series watched the home renovating duo team up with former football player Tim Tebow to give a dream home to a family in need. Melissa and Jody Copp have two sons, Calan, 9, and Lawson, 5, who are both in wheelchairs, so the family needed a ADA-approved home. The Make-a-Wish foundation and Tebow’s own foundation teamed up to put the family in contact with the Gaineses, who delivered one heck of a dream home.

Chip Gaines took to Instagram on Tuesday and revealed that he and Joanne decided to take things a step further by offering to help pay off the family’s mortgage.

“To me, this picture is worth a thousand words—a thousand encouragements—a thousand happy moments. BUT, there’s more work to do. Let’s rally together to pay off the Copp family’s mortgage—Text Magnolia to 51555 to donate or click the link in our profile for more information. | photo courtesy of @hgtv,” he wrote to fans on Jan. 30.

Just days later on Feb. 1, Gaines revealed that they had met their goal and the family didn’t have to worry about their mortgage payment. Sharing a photo of the parents with their two children cheering in front of their home, Gaines wrote, “Y’all.. we did it! The Copp family’s mortgage has been paid in full. Thanks for teaming up with us to get this thing finished! Their lives are forever changed because of your generosity.”

In September, the couple announced that they will be ending “Fixer Upper” for good in a post on their official blog.

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last,” they wrote at the time. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

In following months, the couple denied security issues and pregnancy rumors as the reason for the end of the series but in January, Chip Gaines announced his wife is expecting the couple’s fifth child.

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines,” he wrote on Jan. 2, alongside the sweet photo of the couple in coordinating grey sweatshirts and matching bumps.

