Chris Pratt loved and nuzzled his sheep. Then he ate him.

The sheep on actor Chris Pratt’s farm had a glorious life on his way to the menu.
“He was groomed and shorn, his hooves medicated, de-wormed, no antibiotics necessary,” Pratt, who has filmed movies including “Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2” and “Passengers” in Atlanta, said in a lengthy Instagram post. “Surrounded by laughing loving humans, including children to whom they provided such joy. Nuzzled, pet and loved every day.”
The sheep’s transition to his “final destination” as Pratt put it, was trauma-free: “Just a touch of a USDA certified wand to his head and he goes to sleep. The other sheep don’t even notice. It’s like unplugging a TV.”
The post has sparked impassioned responses from people who either applaud Pratt’s thoughtful approach to farm-to-table living or are totally freaked out that he plans to eat a creature he described in such tender terms.
“This absolute jackass literally just compared killing another sentient being to unplugging a TV,” one commenter posted. “You cannot justify the needless killing or unnaturally ending the life of an animal simply by saying ‘they had a good life.'”
Said another: “This is death. This is not food.”
A supporter posted, “It’s pathetic that people are commenting on here about how ‘terrible’ this is but it’s not affecting you! This is an animal from Chris’ farm and as a farm animal the cycle is a happy life then being used for consumption.”
Then a bunch of people started arguing over whether it’s healthier to eat meat or to consume only a vegetarian or vegan diet. Finally one guy introduced some levity by posting: “Poor Rocket!”
Here’s a previously posted photo; it’s not clear if the sheep posing for the camera is the one now on the dinner table.
