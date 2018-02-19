0 Chrissy Teigen reveals second baby's due date

LOS ANGELES - Soon-to-be mom of two Chrissy Teigen stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to dish about her pregnancy Monday. The model and cookbook author revealed that she and singer John Legend’s second bundle of joy is due in June.

“I’m having a baby boy in the spring,” she told DeGeneres, before jokingly whispering, “I’ll tell you: it’s June.” Teigen and Legend announced her pregnancy in November with an Instagram video showing their daughter Luna pointing to the baby in her mother’s belly. Amid speculation of the baby’s gender, the 32-year-old “Lip Sync Battle” host confirmed she is having a boy with a photo from the Grammy Awards red carpet.

mama and her baby boy A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 28, 2018 at 7:42pm PST

While excited for her second child, Teigen shared that one thing she hadn’t quite figured out yet was what to name him.

“It’s just, boy names are really tough,” she said. “I don’t even think he’ll have a middle name, because we can’t even think of a first name.”

When asked how she and Legend came up with Luna, Teigen revealed it was linked to a happy childhood memory.

“Well, there was a blood moon happening. It was like a very beautiful night. Really big, vivid red moon — just gorgeous. And I have this love for space, and I think about space camp all the time and my days at space camp as a youngster, so I just thought ‘Luna’ was perfect.”

Like a true comedian, DeGeneres joked that the second baby should follow the trend, saying, “What about Lunar?”

Teigen replied with a laugh, “Lunar? I like it,” while Ellen followed up, “What about Urban Legend?”

“I do like that,” Teigen said.

The “Cravings” author went on to tell Ellen that her husband’s “ego” was all that was standing in the way of them choosing a far more common name.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Why don’t you do the JJ thing — John Jr. — but John and his ego. He was like, ‘I don’t want him to feel like he has to live up to that.'”

“What a jerk!” Teigen joked. “Oh, sorry. Heaven forbid he do what you do.”

Watch a clip of Teigen’s appearance on “Ellen” below.

