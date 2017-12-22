  • ‘Christmas Vacation' decoration causing tension in Idaho neighborhood

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Looks like Cousin Eddie is not only causing problems for Clark Griswold.

    A homeowner association is threatening a resident over her Christmas decorations, particularly a mannequin dressed as the “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” character. 

    “I think it might be someone doesn’t find it as funny as others,” homeowner Rita Anderson told KHQ

    Each year, the family decorates with a theme in mind; this year’s is “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” 

    The Montrose Master Association said the mannequin, which is holding a can of beer and wearing a blue ushanka hat, has to be moved from a tree that is in the right of way, to Anderson’s front yard, or else she could be fined.

    Anderson, however, said Cousin Eddie is not going anywhere, yet.

    “He’ll come down December 26th,” she said.

    The Montrose Master Association did not comment.

     

