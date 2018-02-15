0 Ciara, Russell Wilson share first photos of daughter Sienna Princess

Nine months after giving birth, Ciara is sharing photos of her daughter with Russell Wilson.

The singer, 32, shared a video on an app called TraceMe, a celebrity content app founded by Wilson.

>> Read more trending news

The video shows 9-month-old Sienna Princess Wilson’s face for the first time as Ciara holds her and poses for photos. Dad Wilson is behind the camera, snapping images.

Future Zahir Wilburn, Ciara’s son from her previous relationship with rapper Future, also poses for photos with his mother and little sister.

Ciara teased a photo of her daughter on her Instagram page.

Most photos and video can only be seen on the app, which is free to download, but Ciara shared a snap on her Instagram.

Ciara and Wilson announced the pregnancy on Instagram in October 2016. Sienna Princess was born April 28, 2017.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.