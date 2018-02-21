Cinemark theaters banning large bags

PLANO, Texas - As of Feb. 22, moviegoers at Cinemark theaters won’t be able to bring in big bags when they go catch a flick.
The movie theater chain announced a change to its bag and package policy, stating that no bags larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches will be allowed in theaters. will be allowed in cinemas.
According to the Cinemark website, the decision was made “in an effort to enhance the safety and security of our guests and employees.”
Incidents of shootings and other threats have been present at movie theaters in recent years, which may have impacted the policy change.
Still, the limit on bag sizes also means customers can’t sneak in as many outside food or snacks, something some moviegoers do to avoid paying high theater prices.
Based out of Plano, Texas, Cinemark has locations across the country and in Latin America. Theaters are in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Washington, among other states.
