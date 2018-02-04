0 Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson killed by drunk driver, police say

Edwin Jackson, a linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, was killed early Sunday morning by a suspected drunk driver, according to police.

Jackson, as well as another victim, were on the side of the highway when a truck struck the two men around 4 a.m., according to the Indianapolis Star.

Jackson, an undrafted linebacker out of Georgia Southern, played in all 16 games with 8 starts, recording 66 tackles in 2016 for the Colts. This past season, he was on the injured-reserve list.

"We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality," the Colts said in a release. "He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization."

It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of one of our own.



Edwin Jackson always brought a smile to our locker room and the community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.



Indianapolis State Police said Jeffrey Monroe, 54, a ride-share operator, stopped his vehicle on the side of the road after Jackson had become ill, according to NFL.com. They were standing outside of it when the pickup truck drove onto the emergency shoulder and struck them.

"One of the people struck was thrown into the center lane of I-70,” Sgt. John Perrine said in a statement. “Shortly after the crash, and before any 911 calls were received, Trooper Ty Mays was driving through the area and noticed a vehicle in front of him make an evasive maneuver to the left.”

Alex Cabrera Gonsales, 37, the driver of the vehicle, tried to escape the scene of the accident on foot. He was later apprehended by authorities.

“It is believed Gonsales was intoxicated and was driving without a license,” Perrine said in a statement. “He was transported to the Marion County Jail, the result of the test for intoxication is pending.”

