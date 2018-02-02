  • Counter-Strike video game co-creator arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

    By: KIRO7.com

    Updated:

    SEATTLE - Jess Cliffe, the co-creator of the video game Counter-Strike and a game computer designer for Valve Corporation, was booked into jail early Thursday for sexual exploitation of a child.

    >> Read more trending news 
    Police did not immediately release details on the case, and Cliffe was not charged with a crime. Police did not say if an actual child was harmed. Cliffe does not have a criminal history.

    Jail records show he was booked at 1:17 a.m. into King County Jail. He’s expected to have a bail hearing Friday afternoon.

    A law enforcement source told KIRO7 that Cliffe was arrested at 2300 S.W. Webster Street, the address for the Seattle Police Department’s Southwest Precinct.

    Cliffe co-created the original Counter-Strike with Minh Le while he was a student at Virginia Tech. He voiced the phrase “Counter-Terrorists Win!” in the game.

    The first-person shooter game, in which counter-terrorists try to prevent a terrorist attack, was released in 2000. It can be played on computers and video game consoles.

    Cliffe has also done level design for games Half-Life 2, Team Fortress 2, Left 4 Dead 2, and Portal 2, according to his Valve biography. Counter-Strike was a modification of the original Half-Life game.

    Cliffe, who lives in West Seattle and works in Bellevue, graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in management science. As an amateur photographer, he also took pictures for his hobby site, VintageSeattle.org, until 2012. The site featured high-resolution photos of old Seattle, and Cliffe posted modern day photos with his Canon EOS 200D Digital Rebel Xti.

    On a search of Cliffe’s history, KIRO7 found a 2013 Seattle Municipal Court assault case against Cliffe was dismissed that same year.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories