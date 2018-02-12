Country singer Daryle Singletary dies at 46

Country musician Daryle Singletary, best known for hits like "I Let Her Lie" and "Amen Kind of Love," died Monday morning, according to multiple reports. He was 46.
WKRN reported Singletary’s death was sudden and unexpected.
McAlpin Entertainment employees broke the news on the company’s Facebook page Monday morning.
“Completely heartbroken to learn of the passing of our friend Daryle Singletary this morning,” the post said. “He was one of the best men we’ve had the privilege to meet and work with in this business, both professionally and personally. Please keep Daryle’s wife, Holly, and their four young children in your prayers.”
