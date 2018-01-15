Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46

LONDON - Former Cranberries lead singer Delores O’ Riordan died suddenly in London at 46,. her publicist told BBC
"(O’Riordan) was in London for a short recording session,” her publicist told BBC. "Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."
O’Riordan, lead singer for The Cranberries, shot to fame with the group in the early 1990s. The group’s release “Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?” sold more than 40 million records.
The group broke up in 2003 but reformed in 2009 and announced in 2017 it was going to tour the United Kingdom and the U.S., according to the Limerick Leader. However, the tour was cut short in May because of O’Riordan’s health issues with her back, according to the BBC.
