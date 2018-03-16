Custodian accused of taking students' money during National Walkout Day

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. - A custodian at a South Carolina high school has been charged with taking money from school students as they participated in this week’s National Walkout Day.
Police in Richland County said that Aisha Evans took a total of $180 from the backpacks of three students as they took part in their school’s protest, WLTX reported.
Evans worked as a contract custodian at Richland Northeast High School.
School officials investigated the theft claims and said that Evans was responsible, WLTX reported.
She’s been fired from her job and is not allowed on school property.
Evans has been charged with three counts of petit larceny, WLTX reported.
