CVS to stop digitally altered images in its store brand advertising

CVS is making sure its beauty ads live up to real life.
It’s stopping the practice of photo manipulation on its store-brand beauty products and will mark other company’s advertisements with a notation on images that have been Photoshopped, USAToday reported.
The company will also mark photos that have not been altered with what it is calling the CVS Beauty Mark.
The initiative has a deadline of 2020, the company announced.
CVS has 9,600 stores across the country and is considered one of the largest sellers of beauty products with 80 percent of the customers women.
CVS Pharmacy President, Helena Foulkes told USAToday, “We’re all consuming massive amounts of media every day and we’re not necessarily looking at imagery that is real and true. To try to hold ourselves up to be like those women is impossible because even those women don’t look like how they appear in those photographs.”
The company hopes to have the CVS Beauty Mark on photos this year.
