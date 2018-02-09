Dad walking in NYC with son allegedly attacked, slashed in face

NEW YORK - A man walking with his 2-year-old son in New York City said he was slashed in the face in an apparent random attack, WABC reported.
The two were playing on the sidewalk in the Bronx when the man was attacked on Feb. 1.
“I'm worried most about my son,” the man, who requested anonymity, told WABC. “He's having nightmares, he wakes up at night and he's screaming ‘no, no, no.’”
The suspect, who was shown on surveillance cameras, approached the man from behind and allegedly slashed him in the face while uttering a racial slur.
Police described the suspect as a black male, about 18 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 180 pounds.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}