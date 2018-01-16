Dave Matthews Band returns with new album, summer tour

Last year, the Dave Matthews Band took a rare hiatus from the road.
This summer, the band will embark on an extensive North American tour May through September, according to a Monday announcement on the band’s official website.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 2 on livenation.com.
The band is also prepping the release of a new studio album, its first since 2012’s “Away From the World.” Every online ticket order for the, tour purchased by May 17 will include a choice of CD or digital download of the new album, the name of which has not been announced, upon its release.
Members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association can participate in a ticket pre-sale now at warehouse.davematthewsband.com. As well, Citi cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Jan. 30 through 10 p.m. Feb. 1 through the Citi Private Pass program.
Dates for the tour are below. More information can be found on the DMB website.
5/18 in The Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
5/19 in Dallas, at Starplex Pavilion
5/22 in Austin, Texas, at Austin360 Amphitheater
5/26 in Atlanta at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
5/27 Orange Beach, Alabama, at The Wharf Amphitheater
5/29 Brandon, Mississippi, Brandon Amphitheater
5/30 Rogers, Arkansas, Walmart AMP – Arkansas Music Pavilion
6/1 Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, KeyBank Pavilion
6/2 Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music Center
6/5 Syracuse, New York, Lakeview Amphitheater
6/6 Clarkston, Michigan, DTE Energy Music Theatre
6/7 Cincinnati, Riverbend Music Center
6/9 Bristow, Virginia, Jiffy Lube Live
6/12 Gilford, New Hamphire, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
6/13 Gilford, New Hamphire, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
6/15 Camden, New Jersey, BB&T Pavilion
6/16 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
6/22 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
6/23 Hartford, Connecticut, Xfinity Theatre
6/27 Darien Center, New York, Darien Lake Amphitheater
6/29 Chicago, Huntington Bank Pavilion
6/30 Chicago, Huntington Bank Pavilion
7/1 Milwaukee, Wisconsin American Family Insurance Amphitheater
7/6 Noblesville, Indiana, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
7/7 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
7/10 Toronto, Budweiser Stage
7/11 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest
7/13 Saratoga Springs, New York, Saratoga Performing Arts Center
7/14 Saratoga Springs, New York, Saratoga Performing Arts Center
7/17 Wantagh, New York, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
7/18 Holmdel, New Jersey, PNC Bank Arts Center
7/20 Raleigh, North Carolina, Coastal Credit Union Park at Walnut Creek
7/21 Virginia Beach, Virginia, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
7/24 Charlotte, North Carolina, PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte
7/25 Tampa, Florida, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
7/27 West Palm Beach, Florida, Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
7/28 West Palm Beach, Florida, Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
8/24 Englewood, Colorado, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
8/25 Englewood, Colorado, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
8/28 Bend, Oregon, Les Schwab Amphitheater
8/31 George, Washington, Gorge Amphitheatre
9/1 George, Washington, Gorge Amphitheatre
9/2 George, Washington, Gorge Amphitheatre
9/7 Stateline, Nevada, Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
9/8 Mountain View, Califonia, Shoreline Amphitheatre at Mountain View
9/10 Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl
