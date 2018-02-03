Dead goose falls from sky, knocks out hunter

EASTON, Md. - A Maryland waterfowl hunter got a goose, but not in the way he expected.
Robert Meilhammer, 51, of Crapo was hunting with a group near Miles River in Easton late Thursday afternoon, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. The hunting group took shots at a flock of geese flying overhead, and one goose was struck dead, falling approximately 90 feet and striking Meilhammer.
Injured goose hunter ID: Robert C. Meilhammer, 51, of Crapo (Dorchester County). He is in stable condition at Maryland Shock Trauma, awaiting additional tests.— Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) February 2, 2018
Meilhammer was knocked unconscious and suffered head and facial injuries. The Maryland DNR says the hunter was taken to a trauma center and is in stable condition.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}