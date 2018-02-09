'Death chamber' snow dangers: Firefighters remind drivers to clear tailpipes after storms

Firefighters in Chicago are reminding those who are shoveling out from snow to not neglect one area of the car.
Officials with the Chicago Fire Department took to Twitter to remind people out shoveling to clear out the area around tailpipes. They said if you don’t, a car could turn into a “death chamber,” WMAQ reported.
Cfd reminder if auto becomes buried in snow clear snow from tail pipe area first before starting car for warm up while you shovel. A blocked tailpipe can make the interior a death chamber!— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 9, 2018
That’s because the snow could block the exhaust from escaping, instead making it back up into the car.
During a storm in 2016, several people died from carbon monoxide poisoning, WABC reported.
After less than a minute and a half, a car registered dangerous levels of carbon monoxide inside the vehicle during an unscientific test the New York station conducted.
