Delta ending discount for NRA members

Delta Air Lines announced Saturday it is ending a discount for National Rifle Association members.
The move comes as some other businesses broke ties with the NRA amid debate over gun control in the wake of the Parkland school shooting in Florida earlier this month.
"We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from its website," Delta said in a written statement.
Following is a list of some of the companies that have cut ties or distanced themselves from the NRA:
- United Airlines -- United tweeted Saturday, "United is notifying the NRA that we will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and we are asking that the NRA remove our information from their website."
- Delta Air Lines -- Delta issued the following statement Saturday: "Delta is reaching out to the National Rifle Association to let it know we will be ending its contract for discounted rates through our group travel program. We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from its website."
- First National Bank of Omaha -- The bank announced that it would not renew a co-branded Visa credit-card with the NRA.
- The Hertz Corp. -- The rental car company ended its discount program for NRA members.
- MetLife Inc. -- The insurer terminated discounts that had been offered to NRA members on the NRA website
- Enterprise Holdings Inc. -- The car rental company that also owns Alamo and National cut off discounts for NRA members.
- Symantec Corp. -- The software company that makes Norton Antivirus technology ended its discount program with the NRA.
- Chubb Ltd. -- The insurer announced it was ending participation in the NRA's gun-owner insurance program, though it provided notice three months ago.
- Best Western -- The hotel chain told multiple social media users that it was no longer affiliated with the NRA, though it did not say when that decision was made.
- Wyndham Hotels -- The hotel chain told social media users it is no longer affiliated with the NRA without specifying when that decision was made.
