  • Delta pays out $1.1 billion in profit-sharing bonuses to employees

    Delta Air Lines paid out $1.1 billion in profit-sharing bonuses to employees on Wednesday.

    Atlanta-based Delta makes the profit-sharing payouts every year on Valentine’s Day to its more than 80,000 employees, and paid out a similar total last year.

    The company reported nearly $3.6 billion in net income for 2017.

