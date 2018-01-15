Dennis Rodman arrested on DUI charge

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Dennis Rodman reportedly has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Entertainment site TMZ broke the news that Rodman was pulled over for a traffic violation late Saturday and ended up being arrested on a DUI charge. The Associated Press, CNN and other news outlets later confirmed the arrest.
The arrest occurred around 11 p.m. in Newport Beach, California.
Rodman has "struggled openly with alcoholism the past 17 years," Rodman agent Darren Prince told CNN, adding that the former NBA standout has "been dealing with some major personal issues the last month, and I know it's time he checks back into a rehab center to work through them."
Rodman has pleaded guilty and no contest to DUI in the past, and also faced charges related to a hit-and-run.
In his post-NBA days, Rodman has made headlines for increasingly bizarre statements about North Korea and its leader, Kim Jong Un, whom Rodman sees as a friend.
– The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}