Deputies: Man uses filed-down hairbrush to stab another inmate

SONOMA, Calif. - Deputies at a California county jail said one inmate attacked another with a hairbrush that was filed down to a point, using it as a weapon to stab the other man, KSAZ reported.
In a news release, Sonoma County sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Crum said the fight broke out about 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 14 between a man charged with DUI and child endangerment and an alleged child molester.
Deputies alleged that Bernabe Martinez Ramirez, 26, repeatedly stabbed the other inmate in the face and body, KSAZ reported. Correctional officials broke up the fight and put Ramirez into handcuffs. The victim has been in custody since Feb. 1; he was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his wounds and was returned to custody later that night, KSAZ reported.
Ramirez has been in jail since June 2017. He was re-arrested on new charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon in jail, KSAZ reported.
