Deputy dead, two other law enforcement officers injured in Colorado Springs shooting

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Color. - A deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was killed and two other law enforcement officers were wounded Monday in a shooting related to an investigation into a stolen car in Colorado Springs, Colo., according to local news reports.

    Sheriff officials confirmed Deputy Micah Flick was killed in the line of duty and is survived by his wife and 7-year-old twins. Flick was an 11-year veteran of the department.

    A second deputy was wounded by gunfire and a Colorado Springs officers was also wounded, KKTV reported. The station reported suspects were also shot during the incident.

    The shooting unfolded Monday afternoon as officers were responding to an incident east of the Citadel Mall.

    Police tweeted that all suspects involved in the shooting are accounted for.

     

