Did Chris Christie attempt to skip Newarks security checkpoint despite not being governor?

NEWARK, N.J. - Despite no longer being in office Chris Christie tried to enter Newark Liberty International Airport via a special entrance, the Port Authority said.

Port Authority officials said Christie, who was traveling with his New Jersey State Police-provided security detail, tried to go through what WCBS described as a special access area Thursday morning.

It is located near an exit of a restricted area, USA Today reported.

A Port Authority officer told Christie that he did not have access to the special area, then escorted him to the regular area with the rest of the passengers waiting to travel.

Christie is said to have cooperated with instructions.

However, Christie said that is not what happened at all, saying that his trying to enter a non-approved area was false reporting, WCBS reported.

He said via Twitter that he and his security detail were escorted to one entrance by a port authority officer, and that a Transportation Security Administration officer told both the Port Authority and the state police officers that he was to use a different entrance.

Absolutely false story about my travel today. NJSP security detail & I were led to one entrance in the airport by PAPD officer. TSA informed PAPD and NJSP that this was the wrong way to enter and directed us to another entrance where I was screened & admitted to the airport(1/2) — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) January 18, 2018

Neither option was the way I entered airport as Governor(wrong in the story) and PAPD officer never denied me entry at either place (also wrong in story). He was a gentleman assisting my security detail. When he got the right info he took me to the right place. Pure fiction.(2/2) — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) January 18, 2018

