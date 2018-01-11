Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein assaulted as he leaves Arizona restaurant

0

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A video obtained by TMZ shows accused sexual predator Harvey Weinstein being physically assaulted as he leaves a restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Weinstein was reportedly dining at an establishment called Elements when he was approached by a fellow diner identified only as Steve who asked for a photograph. Weinstein politely declined, and continued his meal.

As Weinstein was leaving the restaurant, Steve followed the disgraced Hollywood producer and lunged for him, slapping him twice while his friend filmed the altercation.

Hollywood was rocked by allegations against Weinstein toward the end of 2017,when dozens of women came forward to say they were sexually harassed by the movie mogul — allegations he initially denied.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie were both among those who came forward with their own experiences with Weinstein, saying that the powerful movie producer sexually harassed them. Several other women then accused Weinstein of rape, according to a report from The New Yorker.

The New York Times reported Thursday that, over decades, Weinstein reached eight settlements with women who accused him of unwanted physical contact and sexual assault.

In October, TMZ reported that Weinstein flew from Los Angeles to Arizona for treatment in an inpatient program. The news came shortly after his wife, designer Georgina Chapman, announced their separation.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband,” Chapman said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Caring for my young children is my first priority, and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

“I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family,” Weinstein said in a statement the day after Chapman’s announcement. “We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate.”

The two have since reached a settlement on their divorce.

Weinstein and Chapman are parents to India Pearl, 7, and Dashiell Max Robert, 4.

Weinstein was also fired from his film studio hours after he reportedly emailed a plea to Hollywood CEOs and moguls to prevent the ousting.

