0 Disney brings ‘Toy Story' magic to South Florida boy

Sometimes Disney magic is delivered right to your door, bringing you smiles, tears and lots of joy.

This happened to a South Florida family on March 14 when they spotted a special box at their house.

But first, let’s rewind to last weekend, when a simple mistake was made.

On the previous Saturday, the Ramsaran family of Riviera Beach went out to explore the Disney Boardwalk Resort in Orlando. This was their last day after spending an entire week having fun at the theme parks.

However, around noon, the family stopped at the character carnival store.

Wes, 4, simply wanted to have fun -- a bit more.

He walked in with his favorite new toy, one he was so excited to bring home: Slinky, the “Toy Story” dog.

But he wanted to play with pirates for a minute, so he left Slinky with his father, Shane.

Wes laughed and played. Meanwhile, somewhere on a bench, a forgotten Slinky lay.

After leaving the resort, Mom realized something was wrong:

The Slinky was missing.

“Oh, no! He’s lost forever,” Wes told his parents.

There was crying, arguing, and a lot of calls to Disney.

All the little boy wanted was for Woody and Buzz Lightyear, back home, to meet their new dog Slinky.

“Don’t worry, Slinky will make his way home,” his mother, Kelly, told him.

Of course, she didn’t know.

The family drove away from Orlando to Riviera Beach that afternoon, with Wes in the backseat, in a somber mood.

They were almost home when the phone rang. Disney officials said Slinky had been rescued and he was coming home to the gang.

He’d be there seven to 10 business days, Disney told them. The family waited.

When the special box arrived on Wednesday, Wes and his parents rushed to open it. Yes, Slinky made it! The Disney staff made sure to properly pack the springy plastic toy pup so that he would get to Wes safe and sound.

But, wait a minute. There was something else to be found.

Inside the package, there was Slinky – but, he wasn’t alone.

He brought a few friends with him, and now they were home.

To top off the magic, Disney took the reunion to the next level.

They sent the family seven pictures of Slinky and his friends having fun at the resort.

Said Wes’ mom: “It feels good to know that there are still good people in the world.”

Kelly Ramsaran posted their experience and a message from Disney on a post on her Facebook page.

