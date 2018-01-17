Doctor arrested for showing up for surgery inebriated, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. - A plastic surgeon showed up for surgery Monday while intoxicated and was arrested, according to police.
Dr. Theodore Gerstle was confronted by the chief medical officer at Baptist Health Lexington and then left the hospital on foot, according to WKYT.
Police were then called and took Gerstle into custody. Gerstle was charged with public intoxication.
“Patient safety is always our number one concern,” Ruth Ann Childers, hopsital spokeswoman, told WKYT. “This will be thoroughly investigated.”
