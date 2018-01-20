  • Drake makes surprise appearance at Memphis nightclub

    By: Fox13Memphis.com

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - He may have started from the bottom, but rapper Drake is making headlines after doing one dance that started in the Bluff City.

    According to party promoter Curtis Givens, the Grammy winner called him wanting to have a private party at In LOVE Memphis, a popular nightclub.

    Givens said it was a last minute call, but he and his business partner were up for the challenge.

    As word quickly spread that Drake was in Memphis, videos started to popping up on social media.

    He was seen doing the popular "shoot" dance made famous by Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB.

     

    Drake even previewed new music during his appearance at the club.
    He also made a stop at Friday night's Grizzlies game against the Sacramento Kings.

    Drake is no stranger to the area. His father, Dennis Graham, is from Memphis, and Drake is known to visit frequently.

