Driver gets pulled over, presents fake Homer Simpson license to police

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MILTON KEYNES, England - Police could only say “D’oh!” after a driver was pulled over and presented a fake license with an image of iconic cartoon father Homer Simpson. 

    Thames Valley Police stopped the driver March 12 and were given the fake. 

    The car was seized and the driver was cited for driving without insurance and driving without a license, according to police

    Twitter users questioned the authenticity of the fake license, which did not even have the Simpson’s correct address -- 742 Evergreen Terrace.

