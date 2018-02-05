0 Eagles also sent Las Vegas sports books to defeat

LAS VEGAS - The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII, but props should go to the betting public, too.

Several sports books in Nevada reported losses after the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 Sunday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The William Hill sports book reported a multimillion loss and CG Technology suffered a six-figure loss, the Review-Journal reported.

Bettors cleaned up on prop bets, and one anonymous bettor won more than $10 million on approximately $7.4 million in money-line bets, the Journal-Review reported. It could result in Nevada sports books losing their third Super Bowl in 28 years.

“It’s going to be close,” CG Technology sports book director Jason Simbal told the Review-Journal. “If I had to bet right now, I would say we’re a small loser. And if it is a winner, it’s like (a) 1 percent (hold).

“The Patriots are not good to the sports books in Super Bowls,” Simbal said. “Whenever we need them, they don’t get there and when we don’t need them, they get there.”

Wynn Las Vegas sports book officials said they “don’t usually lose” Super Bowls, but this year’s game was an exception.

“Once in a while (we lose),” Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello told the Review-Journal. “Once in a while. The last couple have been tough. Maybe the Patriots won’t be there next year.”

In a huge play for prop bettors, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles caught a TD pass on fourth-and-1 in the final minute of the first half. The odds on Foles to score a TD were 7-1.

“We got buried on that,” Westgate sports book manager Ed Salmons told the Review-Journal. “The props didn’t do very good. Every guy scored a touchdown and every guy went over.”

William Hill lost $4.6 million on three seven-figure wagers, the Review-Journal reported.

“Great game, (lousy) result,” William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich wrote in a text to the Review-Journal.

