Eagles' Nick Foles puts Texas high school into Super Bowl record book

AUSTIN, Texas - With his impressive performance in Sunday’s NFC Championship game, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles helped his Texas high school etch its name in the NFL record books.
In leading the Eagles to a 38-7 victory against the Minnesota Vikings, Foles became the second former Westlake High School graduate to earn a start at quarterback in the Super Bowl.
Foles, a 2007 graduate, will join 1997 alumnus Drew Brees after throwing for 352 yards and three touchdowns against Minnesota. Brees started and won Super Bowl XLIV with the New Orleans Saints eight years ago.
The only other high school in the nation to produce two quarterbacks who have started in a Super Bowl is Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, a private school that produced brothers Peyton and Eli Manning.
During his two-year stint as Westlake’s starting quarterback, Foles broke Brees’ high school records for both passing yards (5,649) and passing touchdowns (56). Foles helped Westlake reach a championship game in 2006, while Brees led the Chaps to a state title in 1996.
