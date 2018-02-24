  • Emma Chambers, 'Vicar of Dibley' actress, dies at 53

    British actress Emma Chambers, best known for her role as Alice Tinker on the hit BBC show "The Vicar of Dibley," has died.

    She was 53.

    The news of her death was announced Saturday, but the BBC reported that Chambers died Wednesday evening. Chambers died of natural causes, the BBC reported.

    Chambers was well-respected for her comedic talents. She starred on "The Vicar of Dibley" from 1994 to 2007, earning a British Comedy Award in 1998, the BBC reported. Chambers also appeared in the film "Notting Hill" with Hugh Grant.

    Chambers is survived by her husband, actor Ian Dunn, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

     

     

