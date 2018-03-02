Equifax identifies 2.4 million who were hacked

Equifax has identified about 2.4 million Americans whose driver’s license numbers were stolen during last year’s massive data breach and will be sending them letters to alert them.
The Atlanta-based company said the hackers did not get access to those consumers’ names, addresses and Social Security numbers or even dates of issuance and expiration, only “partial” information. However, investigators hired by Equifax have been able to put names on the numbers.
Go to my.ajc.com for more on the story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}