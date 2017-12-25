Eric Garner's daughter Erica hospitalized after heart attack

0

Erica Garner, the eldest daughter of a man who died after being put in a chokehold by a New York City police officer in a case that prompted protests nationwide, has been hospitalized after a heart attack, according to multiple reports.

Erica Garner’s mother, Esaw Snipes, told The New York Times on Monday that the 27-year-old was in a medically induced coma.

“Right now, the family is just praying and asking for everyone to keep her in their prayers,” Snipes told The Times.

Snipes is the widow of Eric Garner, who died in 2014 after he was put in a chokehold during an arrest by Officer Daniel Pantaleo for selling single cigarettes, according to The Times. A video of the encounter, in which Eric Garner could be heard telling officers, “I can’t breathe,” went viral after the incident.

Pantaleo was not indicted in connection with the encounter, prompting protests across the country.

In a post on Twitter on Christmas morning, Erica Garner’s family thanked supporters.

The Garner/Snipes family wants to thank you all for your prayers and support. At this moment there are no updates on Ericas condition. They ask that you take this holiday to enjoy your loved ones and for self care. More updates will come as they are available. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 25, 2017

Snipes told the New York Daily News that an asthma attack caused Erica Garner to go into cardiac arrest Saturday night. She gave birth to a boy four months ago and had her first heart attack a short time after that, Snipes said.

Doctors learned during Erica Garner’s pregnancy that she had an enlarged heart, and her pregnancy put strain on it, the Daily News reported.

“She’s not doing well and we’re praying,” Snipes told the Daily News.

Erica Garner was a strong voice in the protests that followed her father’s death, calling for justice for the 43-year-old, NPR reported. In the years since, she has continued her activism, speaking out against police brutality in general and racial inequity.

