  • Exit poll: Putin wins re-election in landslide

    By: Bob DAngelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Vladimir Putin earned a convincing victory in Sunday’s presidential election in Russia, winning 73.9 percent of the vote as he was re-elected to his fourth term, CNN reported.

    A state-run exit poll revealed the results, which was not a surprise, CNN reported. Pavel Grudinin was second with 11.2 percent of the vote, according to the exit poll that was conducted bt the Russia Public Opinion Research Center.

    Putin will serve another four years as president.

    The exit polls are not final and official results are expected later Sunday, CNN reported.

     

