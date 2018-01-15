  • Ex-postal worker burned 20 tubs of mail for over 6 months

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    ALEXANDRIA, La. - A postal worker pleaded guilty Friday to burning at least 20 tubs of mail at his home over the course of six months, the U.S. attorney’s office said

    >> Read more trending news

    Mark Wayne Thompson, 50, pleaded guilty to use of delay or destruction of mail by a postal employee. 

    Thompson took mail from his rural route in Elmer to his home to burn from Dec. 1, 2016, to May 1, 2017, according to officials. 

    He faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is in April.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories