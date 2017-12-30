Fans irked when 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant buys useless vowel

“Wheel of Fortune” isn’t usually a game show that incites outrage, but Wednesday night’s contestant did just that.
Lisa riled viewers when she bought a pointless vowel while nearly having the entire phrase solved.
Kristopher R. (@cheesehead1976) pointed out that the answer to Lisa’s puzzle was clearly, “Pepperoni Pineapple Pizza.” Although she was only missing an “O” in pepperoni and two “Z’s,” Lisa still chose to blow $250 buying the vowel “O.” With her unnecessary vowel, she immediately solved the puzzle, infuriating audiences everywhere.
Lisa buys a vowel when the answer is painfully obvious. Pepperoni Pineapple Pizza. #WheelOfFortune #Dumb— Kristopher R (@cheesehead1976) December 28, 2017
Another user called her out for wasting money on the spin, tweeting, “I hate when contestants buy vowels after their first spin.”
To top off the frustrating episode, a series of bankruptcies from the other contestants led to Lisa securing an unexpected victory. In the end, she went home with a car, but not without making herself unpopular in the eyes of viewers for her terrible move.
I hate when contestants buy vowels after their first spin. 😡waste of money. #WheelOfFortune— Kays n Tees (@KTExertion) December 28, 2017
