  • Father shoots, kills armed intruder to protect kids, police say

    By: Lauren Foreman, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia father home with his two children wrestled an armed intruder to the ground and shot him to death early Thursday, DeKalb County police said.

    About 12:20 a.m., three people broke into the man’s Covington Glen apartment in the 1700 block of Thicket Way, Lt. Lonzy Robertson said.

    The other two intruders got away, police said.

    “The homicide unit responded and declared this a justified shooting,” Robertson said.

    No other injuries were reported in the incident.

