  • FBI searching for 'Freedom Fighter Bandit' who robbed 8 banks

    By: Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A woman implicated in seven armed bank robberies across metro Atlanta is now wanted in an eighth theft in just under three months, FBI officials said. 

    >> Read more trending news

    Authorities said Nilsa Urena, donning a white hoodie, walked into the Hamilton State Bank on Thursday morning, told employees she had a bomb and not to call police. A bandana covered part of her face. 

    Urena was accompanied by a thinly-built male in his 20s, dressed in all black, FBI Atlanta spokesman Kevin Rowson said in a statement. 

    Officials have dubbed Urena the “Freedom Fighter Bandit” because she claimed she’s robbing banks for a cause. 

    Urena committed the armed bank robberies since late October with various unnamed men, including one last week in Loganville, Rowson said. 

    In one case, she’s accused of recruiting teenage boys to rob banks in exchange for sex, Channel 2 Action News reported. 

    So far, authorities say Urena has only one failed bank robbery attempt: an Oct. 30 attempted armed robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank in Stone Mountain.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: