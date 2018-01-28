FBI searching for 'Freedom Fighter Bandit' who robbed 8 banks

ATLANTA - A woman implicated in seven armed bank robberies across metro Atlanta is now wanted in an eighth theft in just under three months, FBI officials said.
Authorities said Nilsa Urena, donning a white hoodie, walked into the Hamilton State Bank on Thursday morning, told employees she had a bomb and not to call police. A bandana covered part of her face.
Urena was accompanied by a thinly-built male in his 20s, dressed in all black, FBI Atlanta spokesman Kevin Rowson said in a statement.
Officials have dubbed Urena the “Freedom Fighter Bandit” because she claimed she’s robbing banks for a cause.
Urena committed the armed bank robberies since late October with various unnamed men, including one last week in Loganville, Rowson said.
#FBI Atlanta needs your help stopping the "Freedom Fighter Bandit". We believe she has robbed 8 banks and tried to rob a 9th. There's a reward. Call @StopCrimeATL with tips. pic.twitter.com/EgvPK2GzLM— FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) January 26, 2018
In one case, she’s accused of recruiting teenage boys to rob banks in exchange for sex, Channel 2 Action News reported.
So far, authorities say Urena has only one failed bank robbery attempt: an Oct. 30 attempted armed robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank in Stone Mountain.
