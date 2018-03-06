0 Feds: Woman's violent robbery crew ‘rained terror' on metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - An Atlanta woman was sentenced to prison for organizing an armed robbery spree that spanned months and stretched across the metro area.

Kesia Quinette Jackson, 46, was sentenced to 21 years and three months in prison last week, according to a Department of Justice news release.

“For nearly two years Jackson led a robbing crew that rained terror on innocent victims” David J. LeValley, head of the FBI’s Atlanta office, said in the news release.

Jackson and others committed 11 armed robberies, seven targeting Walmart stores, between February 2014 and October 2015, prosecutors said.

Deanthony Foster and Eric Lamar Ross were previously sentenced for their roles in the robberies. Foster was a gunman and received a 32-year prison sentence. Ross was a lookout during two of the robberies and got five years in prison.

Jackson and the other crew members researched stores in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb, Clayton and Forsyth counties. They would usually strike between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Prosecutors said surveillance footage shows Jackson casing the spots.

And during each robbery, Foster was recorded entering the stores wearing a surgical mask, showing a gun and then forcing store employees to empty their cash registers.

During the final robbery, prosecutors said, Foster fired a shot near store employees when they failed to immediately give him cash.

But it wasn’t just Walmart stores.

On Feb. 3, 2014, Jackson and her crew hit a Gwinnett gas station, prosecutors said. Within 24 hours, proceeds from the robbery were deposited into Jackson’s personal bank account.

On June 2, 2014, Jackson and her crew robbed a gas station in DeKalb, during which an employee was shot in the leg, according to the news release.

They also robbed gas stations in either Cobb or DeKalb on the following dates: Aug. 27, 2015; Sept. 21, 2015; and Oct. 26, 2015.

Jackson took a plea deal in November 2016.

She must pay out $62,315.95 in restitution. Here’s a breakdown of who she owes, according to federal documents:

• Walmart: $22,286

• Citgo at 3522 B. Club Drive in Lawrenceville: $2,514

• Chevron at 1900 East Park Place Boulevard in Stone Montain: $2,065.95

• Hop-In Convenience Store (Texaco) at 5248 Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain: $20,000

• Citgo at 3930 George Busbee Parkway in Kennesaw: $9,650

• Citgo at 2020 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta: $5,800

She was sentenced to serve her time in Alabama, documents indicate. Once released from prison, she will be on probation for five years.

