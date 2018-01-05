  • Figure skater Jimmy Ma's modern hip hop routine lights up social media

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Figure skater Jimmy Ma raised the roof at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., Thursday night with his short program.

    Ma, a 22-year-old athlete from Queens, N.Y., skated to a hip hop-electronic dance mix of “Turn Down For What” by DJ Snake & Lil Jon, and DJ Snake’s Propaganda.

    Social media lit up after Ma’s performance with comments like, “Jimmy Ma brings it at U.S. Figure Skating Championships” and “Section 121 is rocking out to Jimmy Ma’s music.”

    “Figure skating is an extreme sport,” Ma told USA Today. “I want the most amount of people to see that it is both an awesome art form and also an awesome sport. The whole point was to get people hyped. Get older people hyped and for younger people to think it is cool,” he said.

    Jimmy Ma performs during the men's short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.
    AP Photo/Ben Margot

    Despite Ma’s well-received program, he won’t be going to the Olympics. With only three Olympic slots available, he’s in 11th place in the men’s competition and 30 points behind gold medal favorite Nathan Chen ahead of Saturday’s free skate program.

    But Ma is serious about skating, recently relocating to Dallas for training while taking online classes at Fordham University, USA Today reported.

     

