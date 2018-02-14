Find My Friends app leads boyfriend to body of missing woman

ATLANTA - After a woman’s family reported her missing Tuesday, her boyfriend did not print out fliers and plaster them across the city.
The man used Find My Friends, an iPhone app that lets users see the locations of their friends and family, according to WSB.
The app indicated the woman was near a charter school in Atlanta. Police would ultimately find her body there shortly after 2:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Atlanta police Officer Donald Hannah told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution there were signs of blunt-force trauma.
“Our homicide unit is working to gather and explore all possible leads,” he said.
According to police, the boyfriend went to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and found the woman’s clothing along a wooded trail. Hannah said the boyfriend became concerned and flagged down a uniformed officer.
Police dogs searched the woods and found the woman’s body a few feet from the school and behind a senior living community.
Roads near the school were blocked for hours as police canvassed the area for evidence.
The woman’s name has not been released, but police told WSB she was in her 30s.
