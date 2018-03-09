0 Fiona responds to Texas hippo's invitation to 'swipe right,' meet some day

Fiona, the hippo who stole hearts when she was born premature last year at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, is already receiving dating requests.

And one came from about 1,200 miles away from her home in Ohio.

A young fellow named Timothy, from San Antonio, wore his heart on his sleeve (or hippo leg) and spilled it all out for Fiona to hopefully hear.

The San Antonio Zoo posted his plea on Facebook, and boy, did it get attention:

“I have seen your pictures and videos on the internet at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden and I think you are the most beautiful hippopotamus I have ever seen,” the letter said. “Perhaps we can meet someday and be boyfriend and girlfriend? I am single and available. I hope you #HippoSwipeRight.”

Fiona responded to Timothy on Friday through a post on the Cincinnati Zoo’s Facebook page.

“Fiona thinks you’re cute too, but it’s what’s on the inside that really counts! Your DNA will ultimately decide if you are the one for our little diva,” the response said. “She’ll be with her mom for a while, so you have time to consider if you are willing to put up with her fame. Any potential mate would have to be thick skinned and okay with taking a back seat. Are you okay with paparazzi? Are you willing to move out of the way during photo shoots? Most importantly, are you willing to relocate to Cincinnati?”

